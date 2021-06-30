Retail sales were up 10.5 per cent year on year last month, but growth has slowed compared to April, March and February. Photo: AFP Retail sales were up 10.5 per cent year on year last month, but growth has slowed compared to April, March and February. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong retail sales up 10.5 per cent year on year in May as growth in sector appears to taper off

  • While sales in May were higher than they were in April, year-on-year growth slowed from 12.1 per cent uptick recorded that month
  • As a whole, retail sales in first five months of 2021 are estimated to have increased 8.9 per cent compared to same period last year

Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:30pm, 30 Jun, 2021

