Nearly 2.4 million Hong Kong residents had signed up for the government’s HK$5,000 e-vouchers as of 8am on Monday. Photo: Handout Nearly 2.4 million Hong Kong residents had signed up for the government’s HK$5,000 e-vouchers as of 8am on Monday. Photo: Handout
Nearly 2.4 million Hong Kong residents had signed up for the government’s HK$5,000 e-vouchers as of 8am on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Lengthy wait times as more than 2 million Hongkongers jump online to sign up for HK$5,000 vouchers

  • Numerous residents signing up for government’s ‘IAM Smart’ app for the first time helped bog down the system, officials say while urging patience
  • Some users complained of a long verification process while attempting to prove they were ‘not a robot’ via Google photo-selection system

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:21pm, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nearly 2.4 million Hong Kong residents had signed up for the government’s HK$5,000 e-vouchers as of 8am on Monday. Photo: Handout Nearly 2.4 million Hong Kong residents had signed up for the government’s HK$5,000 e-vouchers as of 8am on Monday. Photo: Handout
Nearly 2.4 million Hong Kong residents had signed up for the government’s HK$5,000 e-vouchers as of 8am on Monday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE