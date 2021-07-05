Hong Kong and Singaporean officials are expected to revisit a long-anticipated travel bubble at some point this month. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: as Singapore moves towards ‘new normal’, Hong Kong’s vaccination woes could make travel bubble dangerous, expert warns
- Microbiologist Ho Pak-leung notes that disparity in jabs means city would be left vulnerable to new Covid-19 variants under quarantine-free scheme
- Governments have said the bubble will be re-examined at some point this month; Hong Kong, meanwhile, expecting just one imported case on Tuesday
