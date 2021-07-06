Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas arrived at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal last month. Photo: Martin Chan Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas arrived at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal last month. Photo: Martin Chan
Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas arrived at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal last month. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Royal Caribbean delays Hong Kong ‘cruise to nowhere’ voyage until October 5 over Covid-19 rules

  • Cruise operator’s Spectrum of the Seas changes original July departure plans to allow crew members to meet vaccination and quarantine requirements
  • Lawmaker says operators and travel agents should allow for flexible terms and conditions with regard to delays and refunds

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas arrived at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal last month. Photo: Martin Chan Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas arrived at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal last month. Photo: Martin Chan
Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas arrived at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal last month. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE