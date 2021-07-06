Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas arrived at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal last month. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus: Royal Caribbean delays Hong Kong ‘cruise to nowhere’ voyage until October 5 over Covid-19 rules
- Cruise operator’s Spectrum of the Seas changes original July departure plans to allow crew members to meet vaccination and quarantine requirements
- Lawmaker says operators and travel agents should allow for flexible terms and conditions with regard to delays and refunds
