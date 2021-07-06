Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday moved to ease the concerns of US tech giants who fear new anti-doxxing legislation is too broadly worded. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday moved to ease the concerns of US tech giants who fear new anti-doxxing legislation is too broadly worded. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday moved to ease the concerns of US tech giants who fear new anti-doxxing legislation is too broadly worded. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Fears over Hong Kong anti-doxxing legislation will be proven false, Carrie Lam assures US tech giants, just as with national security law

  • New law’s implementation will show its value, city leader says in responding to letter from coalition representing tech giants such as Google and Facebook
  • Lam compares their concerns to fears surrounding the security law before its imposition, saying none of them had come to pass

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 1:02pm, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday moved to ease the concerns of US tech giants who fear new anti-doxxing legislation is too broadly worded. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday moved to ease the concerns of US tech giants who fear new anti-doxxing legislation is too broadly worded. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday moved to ease the concerns of US tech giants who fear new anti-doxxing legislation is too broadly worded. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE