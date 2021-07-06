The application process for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 consumption voucher scheme has been streamlined after user complaints. Photo: Felix Wong The application process for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 consumption voucher scheme has been streamlined after user complaints. Photo: Felix Wong
The application process for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 consumption voucher scheme has been streamlined after user complaints. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong streamlines application process for its HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme following complaints from users

  • Users will now only have to complete two image authentication procedures, instead of three, and will have 45 minutes to complete process, up from 30
  • ‘The most important thing is not to stress citizens out, as some have compared it to taking an exam,’ one official says

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 1:32pm, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The application process for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 consumption voucher scheme has been streamlined after user complaints. Photo: Felix Wong The application process for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 consumption voucher scheme has been streamlined after user complaints. Photo: Felix Wong
The application process for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 consumption voucher scheme has been streamlined after user complaints. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE