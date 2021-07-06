Hong Kong must examine whether a change in Singapore’s approach to the pandemic will affect its planned travel bubble with city state. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore’s plans for reopening could complicate long-awaited travel bubble with Hong Kong
- Singapore has laid out new vision for return to normal as vaccination rate there climbs
- Now Hong Kong, where vaccinations lag, must look into whether that plan ‘will have any impact on arrangements’ for travel bubble, Lam says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong must examine whether a change in Singapore’s approach to the pandemic will affect its planned travel bubble with city state. Photo: Xinhua