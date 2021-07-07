The rent-control bill covers subdivided flats, defined as premises that form part of a unit of a building. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
What landlords and tenants have to look out for under Hong Kong’s new rent-control law for subdivided flats
- Landlords will face more stringent controls and cannot raise rent prices during the tenancy agreement or overcharge tenants
- Bill will not apply to sites with issues such as illegal structures and unauthorised works
The rent-control bill covers subdivided flats, defined as premises that form part of a unit of a building. Photo: Xiaomei Chen