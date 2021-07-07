The rent-control bill covers subdivided flats, defined as premises that form part of a unit of a building. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The rent-control bill covers subdivided flats, defined as premises that form part of a unit of a building. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
What landlords and tenants have to look out for under Hong Kong’s new rent-control law for subdivided flats

  • Landlords will face more stringent controls and cannot raise rent prices during the tenancy agreement or overcharge tenants
  • Bill will not apply to sites with issues such as illegal structures and unauthorised works

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 11:58am, 7 Jul, 2021

