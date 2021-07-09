Two partially built towers of The Pavilia Farm III will be demolished and rebuilt. Photo: Sam Tsang Two partially built towers of The Pavilia Farm III will be demolished and rebuilt. Photo: Sam Tsang
Two partially built towers of The Pavilia Farm III will be demolished and rebuilt. Photo: Sam Tsang
Why alarm bells are ringing in Hong Kong construction sector after unprecedented blunder at Pavilia Farm project

  • New World Development will pull down two blocks under construction at project because lower strength concrete was used for walls
  • Industry watchers say use of wrong concrete mix is quite common in construction but error of this magnitude is unprecedented

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:39am, 9 Jul, 2021

