Some misconceptions have cropped up around the registration process for the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Felix Wong Some misconceptions have cropped up around the registration process for the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
Some misconceptions have cropped up around the registration process for the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Explainer |
Octopus, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay or Tap & Go? What Hongkongers need to know when registering for HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme

  • The Post breaks down the four payment platforms taking part in the scheme, debunking some of the misconceptions around applying along the way
  • For one thing, users do not need to register for the government’s ‘iAM Smart’ app to register for the handouts

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 4:03pm, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some misconceptions have cropped up around the registration process for the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Felix Wong Some misconceptions have cropped up around the registration process for the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
Some misconceptions have cropped up around the registration process for the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE