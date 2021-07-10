Hong Kong’s long-awaited HK$5,000 consumption voucher scheme opened for registration on July 4. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong’s long-awaited HK$5,000 consumption voucher scheme opened for registration on July 4. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

exclusive | HK$5,000 vouchers: Hong Kong consumer watchdog warns shoppers to beware of ‘early-bird offers’

  • Check that merchants accept shoppers’ chosen payment systems before buying, says consumer chief
  • As economy revives, more complaints expected from online shopping, beauty, fitness businesses

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise Tsang
Updated: 3:00pm, 10 Jul, 2021

