The checkpoint into Shenzhen in Hong Kong. The city has prioritised cross-border travel with the mainland, but to do so it will have to achieve ‘zero infections’. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong risks falling behind competitors if strict coronavirus travel curbs remain indefinitely, business leaders warn
- ‘Zero infections’ approach too tough while others are easing rules for vaccinated travellers
- Medical expert warns risks are still real, given rampant Delta variant, low vaccination rate
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The checkpoint into Shenzhen in Hong Kong. The city has prioritised cross-border travel with the mainland, but to do so it will have to achieve ‘zero infections’. Photo: Dickson Lee