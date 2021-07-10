The checkpoint into Shenzhen in Hong Kong. The city has prioritised cross-border travel with the mainland, but to do so it will have to achieve ‘zero infections’. Photo: Dickson Lee The checkpoint into Shenzhen in Hong Kong. The city has prioritised cross-border travel with the mainland, but to do so it will have to achieve ‘zero infections’. Photo: Dickson Lee
The checkpoint into Shenzhen in Hong Kong. The city has prioritised cross-border travel with the mainland, but to do so it will have to achieve ‘zero infections’. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong risks falling behind competitors if strict coronavirus travel curbs remain indefinitely, business leaders warn

  • ‘Zero infections’ approach too tough while others are easing rules for vaccinated travellers
  • Medical expert warns risks are still real, given rampant Delta variant, low vaccination rate

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:09pm, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The checkpoint into Shenzhen in Hong Kong. The city has prioritised cross-border travel with the mainland, but to do so it will have to achieve ‘zero infections’. Photo: Dickson Lee The checkpoint into Shenzhen in Hong Kong. The city has prioritised cross-border travel with the mainland, but to do so it will have to achieve ‘zero infections’. Photo: Dickson Lee
The checkpoint into Shenzhen in Hong Kong. The city has prioritised cross-border travel with the mainland, but to do so it will have to achieve ‘zero infections’. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE