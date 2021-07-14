Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, cross-border travel has been sharply curtailed. Photo: Felix Wong
China or Singapore? Hong Kong’s leader keen on quarantine-free business travel, but ‘Beijing mum on bid’; Covid-19 bubble plans with city state on hold
- Sources say final decision on reopening border rests with mainland Chinese officials, and ‘unfortunately, Hong Kong can only passively wait for answers’
- Meanwhile, local leaders are calling for planned travel bubble with Singapore to be scrapped as it may jeopardise arrangements with mainland
