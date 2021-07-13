In Singapore, the government offers free jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech and US firm Moderna while residents can pay for Sinovac shots. Photo: Reuters In Singapore, the government offers free jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech and US firm Moderna while residents can pay for Sinovac shots. Photo: Reuters
Travel bubble trouble: Hong Kong, Singapore talks hobbled by disagreements over Covid-19 antibody tests, vaccination rules

  • Spikes in virus cases twice delayed much-awaited travel corridor but recent hold-up is over stumbling blocks such as inoculation rules
  • Plan by Hong Kong to impose antibody tests on inbound travellers from Singapore is one of the obstacles

Denise Tsang in Hong Kong and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 11:07pm, 13 Jul, 2021

