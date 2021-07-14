The Hong Kong Book Fair runs until July 20 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Book Fair returns after long delay due to Covid-19, but self-censorship fears persist
- Despite a reduced presence, political titles from opposition figures still being sold at first book fair held since national security law came into effect
- Organisers stress city’s publishing industry has never vetted books before printing and selling
