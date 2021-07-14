“There’s quite a difference compared with Singapore, as their side only requires rapid Covid-19 testing for guests and crew,” Christine Li, Genting’s spokeswoman in Hong Kong, said on Wednesday.

Li added that anyone suspected to be infected with Covid-19 would be tested and isolated on the vessel, while making its way back to Kai Tak Cruise Terminal to hand the passenger to Hong Kong health authorities for further investigation.

Genting has been operating cruises to nowhere from Singapore since last November, and has welcomed 130,000 passengers on board. The journeys have no port of call and last only a few days.

Its World Dream ship had to return to Singapore on Wednesday morning after a passenger was suspected of having contracted Covid-19 while on board. The infection of a 40-year-old passenger was later confirmed by the city state’s Ministry of Health.

The World Dream cruise ship returns to Singapore after a passenger was suspected of having contracted Covid-19 while on board. Photo: AFP

Annie Chang, director handling cruises at the Singapore Tourism Board, said the passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of on-board health protocols.

Raymond Lim, a senior vice-president at Dream Cruises, one of the brands under the Genting Group, said despite the suspected case, the coming cruise from Singapore on Friday would still go ahead.

Hong Kong tourism lawmaker Yiu Si-wing said the city should refer to how Singapore handled the infection on board the vessel.

He suggested it would be best if Hong Kong’s cruises return to the city if any passenger was suspected to have Covid-19, just as Singapore did, but he also hoped the remaining guests would be able to quarantine and be tested on land, rather than being stranded at sea by the port.

“To be fair, Singapore has been doing cruises to nowhere for almost a year, and there was only one confirmed infection after more than 130,000 people have been on these trips,” Yiu said.

The Genting Dream, which is anchored off Lamma Island in preparation for the restart of Hong Kong’s luxury liner experience, is equipped with a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing machine, and has trained medical staff on board to handle specimens if a passenger is suspected to have Covid-19.

The ship’s captain, Jukka Silvennoinen, said crew members had heightened cleaning and disinfection of the entire ship, while also upgrading the air filtration system across the vessel’s facilities, ahead of the relaunch of voyages.

Last Tuesday, Royal Caribbean Cruises, one of the two cruise to nowhere operators in Hong Kong, confirmed its ship, Spectrum of the Seas, would set sail from October 5 , three months late, as it tried to get crew members to meet vaccination and quarantine requirements set by local authorities.