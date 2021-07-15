Travellers depart Hong Kong for mainland China at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing in December last year. Photo: Felix Wong Travellers depart Hong Kong for mainland China at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing in December last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Travellers depart Hong Kong for mainland China at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing in December last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: talks with Guangdong on resuming cross-border travel must start from scratch, Hong Kong leader admits

  • Provincial authorities have not made any promises to city over scheme to restart travel, Carrie Lam tells lawmakers
  • Hong Kong will need to significantly raise its vaccination rate to put the government in a strong position for talks, she warns

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 6:49pm, 15 Jul, 2021

