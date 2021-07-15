Travellers depart Hong Kong for mainland China at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing in December last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: talks with Guangdong on resuming cross-border travel must start from scratch, Hong Kong leader admits
- Provincial authorities have not made any promises to city over scheme to restart travel, Carrie Lam tells lawmakers
- Hong Kong will need to significantly raise its vaccination rate to put the government in a strong position for talks, she warns
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Travellers depart Hong Kong for mainland China at the Shenzhen Bay border crossing in December last year. Photo: Felix Wong