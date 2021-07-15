The government says the law is not meant to target online platform service providers, but the bill exposes local staff of global tech giants to criminal liability. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s proposed anti-doxxing law far too broad and vague, critics argue
- The bill opens the door to arbitrary accusations and has left internet service providers unsure of how to comply, legal and industry experts say
- But supporters of the legislation say it gives much-needed powers to the privacy chief and the burden of proof to convict is high
Topic | Hong Kong economy
