Many people are itching to get out of Hong Kong for a holiday, a travel agency boss says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: first Hong Kong tour group to Europe in over a year sets off, but travel industry not expecting recovery to start
- Small tour group and guide fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies before departing for Europe on Saturday, agency boss says
- Local health expert also warns people to avoid unnecessary travel overseas as Delta variant of virus is rampaging through some countries
