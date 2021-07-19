Many people are itching to get out of Hong Kong for a holiday, a travel agency boss says. Photo: Dickson Lee Many people are itching to get out of Hong Kong for a holiday, a travel agency boss says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Many people are itching to get out of Hong Kong for a holiday, a travel agency boss says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: first Hong Kong tour group to Europe in over a year sets off, but travel industry not expecting recovery to start

  • Small tour group and guide fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies before departing for Europe on Saturday, agency boss says
  • Local health expert also warns people to avoid unnecessary travel overseas as Delta variant of virus is rampaging through some countries

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:30pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Many people are itching to get out of Hong Kong for a holiday, a travel agency boss says. Photo: Dickson Lee Many people are itching to get out of Hong Kong for a holiday, a travel agency boss says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Many people are itching to get out of Hong Kong for a holiday, a travel agency boss says. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE