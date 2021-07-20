Hong Kong’s jobless rate eased further in the three months to June. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy gathers steam, unemployment drops to 5.5 per cent as city gets Covid-19 situation under control
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says jobs market expected to improve further as economy recovers
- Some 213,000 people still out of work, although that number is 20,200 fewer than previously
