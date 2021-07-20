The Merlion statue in Singapore. The country has been struggling to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE The Merlion statue in Singapore. The country has been struggling to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Merlion statue in Singapore. The country has been struggling to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

breaking | Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble: late August review for quarantine-free Covid-19 deal as city state grapples with outbreak

  • Arrangement has been postponed twice as both sides have experienced outbreaks
  • Hong Kong government earlier said a review would be conducted in July

Topic |   Hong Kong travel bubbles
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 5:16pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Merlion statue in Singapore. The country has been struggling to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE The Merlion statue in Singapore. The country has been struggling to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Merlion statue in Singapore. The country has been struggling to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE