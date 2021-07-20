Visitors to the Hong Kong Book Fair at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: May Tse Visitors to the Hong Kong Book Fair at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Book Fair draws to a close with total of 830,000 visitors; publishers report mixed sales

  • Average spending per capita falls by 6.6 per cent to HK$817 this year from HK$875 in 2019, based on survey of 800 shoppers
  • Some publishers say overall sales have increased despite fewer visitors as books penned by opposition figures are sold out

Topic |   Hong Kong Book Fair
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:48pm, 20 Jul, 2021

