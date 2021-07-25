Finance chief Paul Chan says it remains uncertain when curbs on cross-border travel will be eased. Photo: May Tse Finance chief Paul Chan says it remains uncertain when curbs on cross-border travel will be eased. Photo: May Tse
Finance chief Paul Chan says it remains uncertain when curbs on cross-border travel will be eased. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

exclusive | Paul Chan on reopening borders: Hong Kong wants to reconnect globally, but cannot rush as pandemic continues to evolve

  • Restoring global travel is vital to city’s financial hub status, but authorities need to tread carefully, financial secretary says
  • Hong Kong expecting three new imported Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 12:28pm, 25 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Finance chief Paul Chan says it remains uncertain when curbs on cross-border travel will be eased. Photo: May Tse Finance chief Paul Chan says it remains uncertain when curbs on cross-border travel will be eased. Photo: May Tse
Finance chief Paul Chan says it remains uncertain when curbs on cross-border travel will be eased. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE