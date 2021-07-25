Hong Kong must take drastic steps to solve its housing crisis, finance chief Paul Chan says. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong finance chief calls for ‘do-or-die determination’ in tackling housing issues, wealth gap
- City must ‘drastically’ increase land supply, simplify ‘tedious’ procedures if it hopes to get rid of subdivided flats in next 20 years, Paul Chan says
- ‘One country, two systems’ model no excuse for ‘serious gap between the rich and poor in Hong Kong’
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong must take drastic steps to solve its housing crisis, finance chief Paul Chan says. Photo: Martin Chan