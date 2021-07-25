Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam is the South China Morning Post's Editor-in-Chief and is responsible for the overall editorial direction, strategic development and leading the Post's newsroom operations for both its print and digital platforms. Tammy is a member of the Hong Kong News Executives' Association. She also sits on the Media and Communication Training Board of the Hong Kong Vocational Training Council, the city's largest vocational and professional education and training provider for talents in the industries. Prior to joining the Post, Tammy spent 20 years in the television industry in leadership roles managing editorial teams and bureaus and corporate development strategies.