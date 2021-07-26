Hong Kong’s Exchange Square complex in Central. Finance chief Paul Chan is encouraging mainland Chinese companies to list in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
exclusive | Paul Chan lays out why Hong Kong is ideal choice for mainland Chinese firms eyeing IPOs
- The companies will not suffer ‘sudden regulatory shocks’ if they choose to go public in the city, finance chief vows
- Mainland firms opting to list overseas can run into trouble over data security, but as Hong Kong is part of China, the issue is less of a concern here, he says
