Hong Kong’s Exchange Square complex in Central. Finance chief Paul Chan is encouraging mainland Chinese companies to list in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong’s Exchange Square complex in Central. Finance chief Paul Chan is encouraging mainland Chinese companies to list in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Exchange Square complex in Central. Finance chief Paul Chan is encouraging mainland Chinese companies to list in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

exclusive | Paul Chan lays out why Hong Kong is ideal choice for mainland Chinese firms eyeing IPOs

  • The companies will not suffer ‘sudden regulatory shocks’ if they choose to go public in the city, finance chief vows
  • Mainland firms opting to list overseas can run into trouble over data security, but as Hong Kong is part of China, the issue is less of a concern here, he says

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:00am, 26 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Exchange Square complex in Central. Finance chief Paul Chan is encouraging mainland Chinese companies to list in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong’s Exchange Square complex in Central. Finance chief Paul Chan is encouraging mainland Chinese companies to list in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Exchange Square complex in Central. Finance chief Paul Chan is encouraging mainland Chinese companies to list in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE