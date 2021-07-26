Hong Kong did US$610 billion worth of merchandise trade in the first six months of 2021. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong trade hits HK$4.75 trillion high but mutant Covid-19 strains threaten recovery with many overseas markets
- Total merchandise trade for the first six months of this year was 13 per cent up on the pre-pandemic high recorded in the same period in 2018, official figures show
- Rebound driven by Hong Kong’s entrepot status in China, but mutant strains of coronavirus are hampering the recovery with trading partners all over the world
Topic | Hong Kong economy
