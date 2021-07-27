Hong Kong’s tourism sector is struggling to survive with the lack of people coming to the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong tourism sector pleads with government to reopen border with mainland China
- Trade union says officials should at least keep open Hong Kong’s community Covid-19 vaccination centres, where jobless travel staff are working part-time
- City’s border closures since February last year have left the travel sector in the doldrums
