Local businesses are offering a host of deals and giveaways aimed at participants in the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee Local businesses are offering a host of deals and giveaways aimed at participants in the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
Local businesses are offering a host of deals and giveaways aimed at participants in the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

HK$5,000 vouchers: everything you need to know about the torrent of offers from payment platforms, retailers and restaurants in Hong Kong

  • Malls, shops, restaurants and digital payment platforms pushing billions of dollars worth of offers ahead of first batch of e-vouchers
  • HK$36 billion voucher scheme is designed to boost consumer spending, which has been hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise TsangKathleen Magramo
Denise Tsang  and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:26am, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Local businesses are offering a host of deals and giveaways aimed at participants in the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee Local businesses are offering a host of deals and giveaways aimed at participants in the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
Local businesses are offering a host of deals and giveaways aimed at participants in the government’s HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE