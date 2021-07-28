Visitors at the Hong Kong Brands and Products Shopping Festival at Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong annual winter shopping festival set for first summer outing, targets sales and spending boost
- Three-day Hong Kong Brands and Products Shopping Festival begins on August 6 at the AsiaWorld Expo in Chek Lap Kok
- It will feature 250 stalls offering food, household products, beauty goods and pet health care items
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Visitors at the Hong Kong Brands and Products Shopping Festival at Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: May Tse