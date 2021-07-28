The cruise operator will launch its first ‘seacation’ aboard the Genting Dream vessel on Friday. Photo: Handout The cruise operator will launch its first ‘seacation’ aboard the Genting Dream vessel on Friday. Photo: Handout
The cruise operator will launch its first ‘seacation’ aboard the Genting Dream vessel on Friday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Operator of ‘cruise to nowhere’ floats proposal to hold Hong Kong’s wine and food expo at sea

  • The city’s annual celebration of all things delicious was mostly held online last year due to the pandemic
  • But Genting Cruise Lines is upbeat over talks on staging part of the coming event aboard its vessel offering ‘seacations’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 10:26pm, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The cruise operator will launch its first ‘seacation’ aboard the Genting Dream vessel on Friday. Photo: Handout The cruise operator will launch its first ‘seacation’ aboard the Genting Dream vessel on Friday. Photo: Handout
The cruise operator will launch its first ‘seacation’ aboard the Genting Dream vessel on Friday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE