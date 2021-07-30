One of the attractions at the new water park that Ocean Park will open in August. Photo: Felix Wong One of the attractions at the new water park that Ocean Park will open in August. Photo: Felix Wong
One of the attractions at the new water park that Ocean Park will open in August. Photo: Felix Wong
Ocean Park
exclusive | Long-awaited Water World at Ocean Park will not require visitors to be vaccinated when it opens in August

  • The new park will not make inoculation mandatory as it seeks to draw families over the summer holiday
  • The water park, which was suppose to open in 2017, will offer 27 attractions that are expected to drum up much-needed business at the resort

Denise TsangKanis Leung
Denise Tsang  and Kanis Leung

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Jul, 2021

