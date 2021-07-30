Octopus Cards sales director Rita Li. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
exclusive | HK$5,000 vouchers: Hong Kong’s Octopus Cards aims to make waves by tapping into luxury market
- Rita Li, company’s sales and marketing director, says digital voucher scheme has given firm a golden opportunity to break into luxury market
- Lane Crawford, Grand Hyatt, Joyce Beauty and Fred Perry are among the brands that have signed up for its payment system
