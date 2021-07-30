The Genting Dream will depart Hong Kong at 9pm on Friday for the city’s first-ever ‘cruise to nowhere’. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus Hong Kong: first-ever ‘cruise to nowhere’ to set sail on Friday night
- The Genting Dream is set to depart at 9pm with 1,070 passengers aboard, and will stay at sea for three days without stopping at ports of call
- At a ceremony, commerce minister Edward Yau Tang-wah called the inaugural voyage ‘a step forward in bringing back normalcy’
