Another flat at Sino Land's Grand Central building in Kwun Tong is being offered as a vaccination incentive. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong developers dangle another free flat as vaccination incentive, with just one dose required this time
- But the lucky draw for the HK$12 million Kwun Tong flat will only move forward if 5 million residents have been vaccinated by September 30
- It marks the second high-end flat given away by Sino Group’s philanthropic arm and Chinese Estates Holdings
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
