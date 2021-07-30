Hong Kong saw continued GDP growth in the second quarter of the year, coinciding with a relaxation of social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong saw continued GDP growth in the second quarter of the year, coinciding with a relaxation of social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong saw continued GDP growth in the second quarter of the year, coinciding with a relaxation of social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong economy grows 7.5 per cent in second quarter, reflecting receding coronavirus crisis and improving global outlook

  • Official forecast shows economy is on the path to recovery as business prospects brighten across the world and with Covid-19 in retreat locally, government says
  • Year-on-year quarterly growth continues at highest levels seen for a decade amid a relaxation of social-distancing rules

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:39pm, 30 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong saw continued GDP growth in the second quarter of the year, coinciding with a relaxation of social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong saw continued GDP growth in the second quarter of the year, coinciding with a relaxation of social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong saw continued GDP growth in the second quarter of the year, coinciding with a relaxation of social-distancing rules. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE