Hongkongers pounded the shops in their droves after receiving the first of their HK$5,000 vouchers. Photo: Sam Tsang
HK$5,000 vouchers: Hong Kong shoppers irked over Tap & Go glitches stopping them from using coupons

  • Some retailers report takings have surged by more than 50 per cent since Sunday’s launch of HK$36 billion initiative
  • But Tap & Go, one of four payment platforms for the economy-boosting consumer scheme, expresses ‘regret that some customers might have encountered difficulties’

Denise Tsang  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 4:31pm, 2 Aug, 2021

