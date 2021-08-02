People shop in a store in Mong Kok on Monday, a day after Hongkongers received their first instalment of government e-vouchers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong retail sales rise 8.4 per cent year on year in first half of 2021
- Government spokesman credits stabilisation of coronavirus pandemic with rise in spending, says e-voucher scheme will bring further improvements
- Official figures show sales for June totalled HK$28.1 billion, up 5.8 per cent compared to same period last year
Topic | Hong Kong economy
People shop in a store in Mong Kok on Monday, a day after Hongkongers received their first instalment of government e-vouchers. Photo: Sam Tsang