People shop in a store in Mong Kok on Monday, a day after Hongkongers received their first instalment of government e-vouchers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong retail sales rise 8.4 per cent year on year in first half of 2021

  • Government spokesman credits stabilisation of coronavirus pandemic with rise in spending, says e-voucher scheme will bring further improvements
  • Official figures show sales for June totalled HK$28.1 billion, up 5.8 per cent compared to same period last year

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:14pm, 2 Aug, 2021

