Hong Kong is revamping its quarantine rules, with the new arrangement likely to come as a ‘relief’ to many, observers say. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong is revamping its quarantine rules, with the new arrangement likely to come as a ‘relief’ to many, observers say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong is revamping its quarantine rules, with the new arrangement likely to come as a ‘relief’ to many, observers say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s revamped travel rules a ‘relief’ to stranded domestic workers, but concerns remain over recognition of jabs

  • Rule change, expected to take effect next Monday, will lift entry bans on travellers from the Philippines, Indonesia and Britain, among others
  • But employer representative says government’s reluctance to accept foreign vaccination records a hurdle to overcoming local labour shortage

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:04am, 3 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is revamping its quarantine rules, with the new arrangement likely to come as a ‘relief’ to many, observers say. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong is revamping its quarantine rules, with the new arrangement likely to come as a ‘relief’ to many, observers say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong is revamping its quarantine rules, with the new arrangement likely to come as a ‘relief’ to many, observers say. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE