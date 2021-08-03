Hong Kong is revamping its quarantine rules, with the new arrangement likely to come as a ‘relief’ to many, observers say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s revamped travel rules a ‘relief’ to stranded domestic workers, but concerns remain over recognition of jabs
- Rule change, expected to take effect next Monday, will lift entry bans on travellers from the Philippines, Indonesia and Britain, among others
- But employer representative says government’s reluctance to accept foreign vaccination records a hurdle to overcoming local labour shortage
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong is revamping its quarantine rules, with the new arrangement likely to come as a ‘relief’ to many, observers say. Photo: Felix Wong