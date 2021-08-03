Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: business chambers back Hong Kong’s easing of entry rules as ‘first light at end of tunnel’

  • New requirements are compromise between needed checks and necessary travel, although some details are complicated, they say
  • Hong Kong chamber warns that travel north of border is critical to ensure businesses do not consider relocating offices to mainland China

Denise Tsang
Updated: 10:15pm, 3 Aug, 2021

