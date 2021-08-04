Many vendors, such as Happy Mama founder Jessica Leung, will be enticing shoppers with limited offers when the Hong Kong Food Expo kicks off next week. Photo: May Tse
Vaccinated visitors to enjoy perks at Hong Kong Food Expo, but sample tastings will be off the menu
- All eating and drinking will be forbidden inside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre as an anti-pandemic measure
- More than 880 exhibitors are expected to take part in the five-day expo, which is slated to start on August 12
Topic | Food and Drinks
Many vendors, such as Happy Mama founder Jessica Leung, will be enticing shoppers with limited offers when the Hong Kong Food Expo kicks off next week. Photo: May Tse