Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: Handout
China’s finance ministry appoints 40 Hong Kong accountants as advisers to serve as bridge between city, rest of country

  • Liaison office picks members of the big four accounting firms and different sectors to build solidarity and push economic integration
  • Analyst describes move as part of Beijing’s growing efforts to build up the pro-establishment camp ahead of coming legislative elections

Denise Tsang  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Aug, 2021

