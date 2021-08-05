Hong Kong tourism has been devastated by the closing of border points to shut out the coronavirus. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tourism industry to receive HK$377 million relief package to tide it over through border closures
- Government deal dishes out HK$50,000 to small travel agencies, up to HK$7,500 to individual workers in the sector
- Prospects of a tourism revival remain distant with Hong Kong’s borders still largely closed to the world
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
