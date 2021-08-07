Some vendors have not installed cashless payment systems necessary for customers to use their e-vouchers, while those who have the platforms say they have not pulled in new clients. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong HK$5,000 e-vouchers: wet market vendors feel left out of consumer spending drive as malls, eateries benefit
- Some smaller players have not installed platforms required for digital transactions, while others say customers are still the same bunch paying through different method
- Malls expecting overall sales growth of up to 25 per cent, while catering sector eyeing HK$15 billion in revenue
