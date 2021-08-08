Numerous visitors to Saturday’s HK Brands and Products Shopping Expo were spotted making purchases with their e-vouchers. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s use of digital payment systems soars under e-voucher scheme, with 2.2 million new accounts created: finance chief
- Paul Chan touts success of consumption voucher programme in stimulating economy, moving city towards digital transformation
- The number of merchants accepting digital payments has jumped by 48,000, he says in weekly blog
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Numerous visitors to Saturday’s HK Brands and Products Shopping Expo were spotted making purchases with their e-vouchers. Photo: Winson Wong