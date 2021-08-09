A tangle of rainbow-coloured water slides is among the new attractions at Ocean Park’s Water World. Photo: Martin Chan A tangle of rainbow-coloured water slides is among the new attractions at Ocean Park’s Water World. Photo: Martin Chan
A tangle of rainbow-coloured water slides is among the new attractions at Ocean Park’s Water World. Photo: Martin Chan
Ocean Park’s new Water World will open to Hong Kong public on September 21 after years of delays

  • Vaccination against the coronavirus will be encouraged but not compulsory, and visitors will be asked to wear masks when not on rides
  • The new facility spans more than 55,740 square metres, and was originally planned to open in 2017

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 4:26pm, 9 Aug, 2021

