A tangle of rainbow-coloured water slides is among the new attractions at Ocean Park’s Water World. Photo: Martin Chan
Ocean Park’s new Water World will open to Hong Kong public on September 21 after years of delays
- Vaccination against the coronavirus will be encouraged but not compulsory, and visitors will be asked to wear masks when not on rides
- The new facility spans more than 55,740 square metres, and was originally planned to open in 2017
Topic | Ocean Park
