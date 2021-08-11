Covid-19 continues to pose significant challenges to Cathay, according to its chairman. Photo: Winson Wong
breaking | Cathay Pacific reports HK$7.6 billion loss for first half of year, says it’s stuck in ‘toughest period’ of its history
- Cargo business proves to be main breadwinner generating four-fifths of revenue in first half of year
- All staff have been ordered to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in preparation for restart of global travel
Topic | Cathay Pacific
