breaking | Cathay Pacific reports HK$7.6 billion loss for first half of year, says it’s stuck in ‘toughest period’ of its history

  • Cargo business proves to be main breadwinner generating four-fifths of revenue in first half of year
  • All staff have been ordered to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in preparation for restart of global travel

Danny Lee
Updated: 12:33pm, 11 Aug, 2021

