Residents go on a spending spree using their e-vouchers in the city’s various shopping belts such as Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
E-voucher scheme could boost Hong Kong economic growth by ‘as much as 6 per cent in third quarter year on year’

  • Economist Terence Chong predicts growth rate of city’s gross domestic product between July and September to hit 5 to 6 per cent
  • Saturday is the deadline for eligible residents to sign up for the HK$5,000 consumption vouchers

Kanis Leung
Updated: 12:33pm, 14 Aug, 2021

