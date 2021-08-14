Shenzhen’s famous Dongmen shopping area. Plans to open a new duty-free area in the neighbouring city have sparked serious concern among Hong Kong retailers. Photo: Shutterstock Shenzhen’s famous Dongmen shopping area. Plans to open a new duty-free area in the neighbouring city have sparked serious concern among Hong Kong retailers. Photo: Shutterstock
Shenzhen’s famous Dongmen shopping area. Plans to open a new duty-free area in the neighbouring city have sparked serious concern among Hong Kong retailers. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong retailers get the shivers as Shenzhen explores idea for downtown duty-free zone to draw mainland shoppers

  • The big question is, why will mainlanders visit Hong Kong if prices are the same in Shenzhen?
  • Those less downbeat say visitors will keep coming as Hong Kong offers much more than shopping

Updated: 1:54pm, 14 Aug, 2021

