Private expenditure has been on the rise since the start of the year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 consumption voucher scheme will give private expenditure growth an extra boost, says finance chief
- Private expenditure experienced a 1½-year contraction but continued to improve since the beginning of 2021, financial secretary notes
- Paul Chan says jobs market and unemployment rate will improve as private consumption increases
Topic | Hong Kong economy
